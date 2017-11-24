Man badly bitten by shark off California beach

By Published:

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a spear fisherman was badly injured in a shark attack in California.

State fire Capt. Josh Silveira says the man and his father were several hundred yards offshore Friday at Pebble Beach when the son was bitten in the right thigh.

Silveira says the man’s leg was intact but the bite was serious. The victim was taken to a trauma center for surgery but there was no immediate word on his condition.

The beach was tagged with warning signs.

Silveira says there haven’t been any recent shark sightings at the Monterey County beach.

However, in March a great white shark attacked a kayak in Monterey Bay, knocking the kayaker into the water. He wasn’t bitten.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s