New Mexico teacher’s aide suspected of ingesting meth on campus

LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A kindergarten teacher’s aide is in big trouble after something he wanted to stay hidden fell out of his bag at school.

Fernando Pizarro-Hernandez appeared in court Wednesday, a day after he was arrested when a bag of meth was discovered near the North Valley Academy playground.

The criminal complaint states Pizarro-Hernandez left a bag of items near the school playground on Tuesday when he took his kindergartners to the bathroom after playtime.

The teacher of the kindergarten class picked up his things and several items fell out of the bag, including what deputies said was “a small plastic bag with powder and crystals in it.”

“[He’s] putting a child at risk if they had picked that up. His judgment is severely wrong here,” the prosecutor said in Metro Court Wednesday.

Staff called deputies to the charter school. While waiting in the principal’s office, deputies believe Pizarro-Hernandez tried to ingest the meth by putting the opened bag in a water bottle and drinking it before they got there. When deputies checked out the water bottle, they found the plastic bag in it.

However, staff had already collected some of the drugs, which deputies said he tried to dump from the baggie in the hallway while walking to the principal’s office.

“There were kindergartners present when the drugs were found loose out of a baggie,” the prosecutor said.

Pizarro-Hernandez was taken to the hospital to be checked out for ingesting meth before being booked into jail.

The criminal complaint does not explain why staffers let Pizarro-Hernandez carry his things, including the meth, to the principal’s office.

Metro Court Judge Renee Torres released Pizarro-Hernandez on Wednesday on his own recognizance with random drug testing.

He’s not allowed to go near any schools.