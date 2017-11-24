Ohio State students wins blood donation battle against *ichigan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University once again beaten *ichigan in the Red Cross Blood Battle.

OSU won back the trophy after losing to the University of Michigan last year.

In the 36 years of the battle, Michigan has won 20 times, Ohio State has won 15 times, and one year resulted in a tie. This year’s battle ran Oct. 30 through Nov. 22.

Ohio State overcame the Wolverines by a margin of only 53 donations in this annual competition to see who can bring in the most blood donations in the weeks leading up to the big game between the two football archrivals. The final score left OSU with 2,321 while Michigan had 2,268. Each year, the winner is announced in the stadium and the trophy presented to the winning school during the anticipated game.

“Buckeye fans came through to help hospital patients and showed they bleed scarlet and gray to beat Michigan,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for the Red Cross Central Ohio Blood Services Region.

Together, the two schools collected nearly 4,600 pints of blood during the competition, which will be vitally important for patient care during the holiday period when donations often decline.