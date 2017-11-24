Pres. Trump calls for wall, travel ban after Egypt mosque attack

By Published:
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at event to sign a proclamation honoring veterans at the Hyatt Regency Danang Resort in Danang, Vietnam, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will be calling his Egyptian counterpart “in a short while” to discuss Friday’s “tragic terrorist attack, with so much loss of life.”

At least 235 people were killed Friday when militants attacked a crowded mosque during prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, setting off explosives and spraying worshippers with gunfire.

Trump says in a tweet after departing one of his golf clubs in Florida that, “We have to get TOUGHER AND SMARTER than ever before, and we will.”

He adds: “Need the WALL, need the BAN! God bless the people of Egypt.”

Trump appears to be referring to his promises to build a border wall along the southern U.S. border with Mexico and his efforts to bar people from certain Muslim-majority countries from coming to the U.S.

