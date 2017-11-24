Report: North Korea replaces border guards following defection

Published:
This combination of images made from Nov. 13, 2017, surveillance video released by the United Nations Command shows a North Korean soldier running from a jeep and then shot by North Korean soldiers in Panmunjom, North Korea, before collapsing across the border in South Korea. A North Korean soldier made a desperate dash to freedom in a jeep and then on foot, being shot at least five times as he limped across the border and was rescued by South Korean soldiers, according to dramatic video released by the U.S.-led U.N. command Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. (United Nations Command via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media say North Korea appears to have replaced all of its guards at a jointly patrolled border area where a North Korean soldier defected last week under a hail of gunfire.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry on Friday couldn’t confirm the report by Yonhap news agency, which cited an unnamed intelligence source saying there were “signs” the North had replaced its entire security force of 35 to 40 men at the Joint Security Area.

Yonhap also reports the North seems to have temporarily closed a bridge over which the defector drove a military jeep to reach the border before his dramatic escape on foot Monday.

The defector is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at a South Korean hospital.

