University of *ichigan seniors hope for win against Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, MI (WCMH) — For many undergraduate students at the University of Michigan, Saturday will be their last chance to see the Wolverines defeat their rivals from Columbus.

Ohio State has won 13 of the last 14 in The Game, with the only loss coming in the year between Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer’s respective tenures at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (9-2) go into Saturday still alive for the playoffs while Michigan’s (8-3) season has been disappointing, but The Game still means everything to both fanbases.

“It doesn’t matter if we go 2-8 up until this point,” said Michigan fan Joseph Chiappa, who wore a shirt stating “I HATE OHIO STATE” around Ann Arbor on Friday.

’82 Michigan graduate Joe Ades remembers the Ten Year War days of this rivalry, but says even with OSU’s recent dominance, the game stands alone in its significance.

“I don’t think anybody really cares with the records are,” said Ades. “It’s just Michigan versus Ohio State. It’s two teams going at it, knockdown and drag out, three yards and a cloud of dust.”