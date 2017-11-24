US-33 west reopens on southeast side following wrong-way accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — U.S. Route 33 west has reopened following a wrong-way accident involving multiple vehicles.

It happened around 3:53am Friday on US-33 near Refugee Road. According to Columbus Police, a car was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of US-33. The wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision involving four vehicles.

Police say two people were transported to Grant Medical Center. One victim is in stable condition, while police say the second person is “not stable.”

The westbound lanes of US-33 between Interstate I-270 and State Route 104 reopened around 5:15am.

