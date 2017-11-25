Bobcat rescued from car grille on Thanksgiving day

RICHMOND, VA (WAVY) – A woman hit a bobcat on her way to Richmond on Thanksgiving morning.
According to the Richmond Animal Care and Control Facebook page, the woman hit something on her way to work in Richmond. When she parked her vehicle at VCU, she found a male Bobcat stuck in the grille of her car.
The agency was called to sedate and free the bobcat.
The bobcat suffered a small scrape on its back and didn’t suffer any serious injuries.
It was later transported to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment and release.