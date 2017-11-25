Explosion in Chinese port city causes injuries, damage

BEIJING (AP) — An explosion in a port city south of Shanghai on Sunday sent injured people to hospitals and damaged surrounding buildings, news reports said. There was no immediate word of possible deaths or how many people were hurt.

The explosion in Ningbo, one of China’s busiest ports, struck a district on the Yong River at about 8:55 a.m., state radio and other outlets reported. No details of the cause or location of the blast were immediately reported.

The blast blew out windows in nearby buildings and cars and left streets littered with debris, the news reports said. China National Radio said on its website an unknown number of people were taken to a hospital but details of their injuries were unknown.

Photos on the website News.163.com showed an injured woman being carried away on a man’s back and what appeared to be the body of man lying amid the debris of a wrecked building.