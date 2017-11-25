Inmate accused of setting window on fire at Ross Co. Jail

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – A jail inmate is accused of starting a fire at the Ross County Jail in an attempt to smuggle drugs inside.

According to Sheriff George Lavender, corrections staff received a phone call around 12:30pm Saturday saying that there was a fire on the outside of the jail. When staff responded, they found that the outside of the second floor window of cell I-4 was burning.

The fire was put out by the Chillicothe Fire Department.

Sheriff Lavender said the fire was started by prisoner Maxwell McGuire. McGuire was at the jail awaiting a hearing for a felonious assault that happened at the Ross Correctional Institute.

Lavender said the fire was started in an attempt to get drugs inside. According to prison records, McGuire is currently serving five years for drug trafficking out of Scioto County.

The sheriff said no prisoners were ever in danger, as the fire was contained to the outside the building.