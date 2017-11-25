Local shops see boom on Small Business Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many people headed out to the stores on Friday to catch those Black Friday deals.

With Cyber Monday coming up in two days we can’t forget another important day. Saturday is Small Business Saturday. It all started up back in 2010,- created by American Express to get more customers to shop locally.

Small business Saturday is a time for the community to come together to support local businesses like Tigertree in the Short North. Tigertree was started by Niki and Josh Quinn more than 10 years ago.

“This has been my entire life we are here almost every day this is what we have done with our entire life,” said Niki Quinn. “The Short North, in particular, is such a unique independent shopping district we would not be anywhere else.”

What does Small Business Saturday mean to her?

“It’s about coming out and like seeing the owners in the shop and just knowing that your supporting me and my family like directly your impacting the community,” said Niki Quinn.

Sarah Miller is visiting her in-laws from out of town for Thanksgiving. She decided to come for a walk down High Street.

“I really like the coffee at One Line coffee so I went there first Tigertree was open and they were having some pretty good sales it’s a really cute store, they have really unique things and I bought my dad a Christmas present,” said Miller.

“I love thinking about people being together with their family for the holiday and I love good gift giving. It makes me really happy that people are giving unique gifts that are making people happy and that we can be a part of that is really exciting,” said Quinn.

“You never know what you’re going to find and it’s just that everything is very unique you just feel a little better about supporting small local businesses,” said Miller.

There’s dozens of local small businesses right in the short north many of them offering special hours so you can get all your shopping done this holiday season.