MUGSHOTS: US Marshals announce this week’s top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

These four men are wanted for various offenses, ranging from aggravated vehicular homicide to parole violations. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

Brian Carey

Brian Carey is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office for possessing weapons under disability. He is facing a total of 13 gun charges. Carey is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Greg Davis

Greg Davis is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Davis is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Jeffrey Ettenger

Jeffery Ettenger is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. He is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Mark Paris

Mark Paris is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for violating his parole for a felonious assault charge. Paris is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.