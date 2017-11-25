Nebraska fires Mike Riley after 4-8 record in his 3rd season

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers greets fans before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NE (AP) — Nebraska has fired coach Mike Riley after three seasons in which he was unable to return the Cornhuskers to national prominence let alone make them a factor in the Big Ten.

Athletic director Bill Moos announced Riley’s dismissal Saturday. Riley was under contract through February 2021 and is due a buyout of more than $6.6 million.

The Cornhuskers finished the season 4-8 after a 56-14 loss at home to Iowa on Friday. The four wins were the program’s fewest since going 3-6-1 in 1961.

UCF Scott Frost, the quarterback on the 1997 Nebraska team that split the national championship with Michigan, is the popular choice of the fans to replace Riley.

Riley was 19-19 and lost 12 of the last 18. Nebraska had losing records two of Riley’s three seasons.

