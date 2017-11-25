Non-profit helps remember those forgotten on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two days after Thanksgiving a nonprofit organization decided to remember the homeless people who may have been forgotten.

Ultra Megs Incorporated for the first time decided to hand out free meals, a free hygiene kit, even prayed to those who need it the most.

“God will bless them for blessing me who is in the process of being homeless,” said Suzanne Goodman.

Goodman said she may be down on her luck but this free food event made her and other like her feel good.

It was feeling shared inside that she wanted others to experience.

“I went out in the community outside in front of the library and motioned people who are homeless or not homeless to come in and let them know that they could enjoy a good meal.

Goodman was not the only one recruiting others.

“My mom and sister are on the way so I’m going to bring them back over here to let them experience this joyful feeling during the holiday season,” said Vansel Hollingsworth.

So while many said they spent the holiday alone, it’s good to know they were not forgotten.

“It was too to let the homeless know their being loved and thought about this season,” said Goodman.

Ultra Mega Inc. said they are planning to do this event two times a year.