Restaurant employee helps injured veteran with meal

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA (WCMH) – A Georgia restaurant employee’s act of kindness to a wounded veteran is now getting attention across the country.

The touching video was recorded the day before Thanksgiving in a Huddle House in Douglas County, Georgia.

Dallas Smith Jr. said on Facebook the man was having trouble cutting and eating his pancakes with one hand.

“The guy at the table has taken care of him since he got his hand shot off. He was moving his plate to help the man when the lady [stepped] in,” said Smith.

That lady was one of the cooks from the restaurant. She cut his pancakes so that the man could more easily eat them.

“It was kind of a warm feeling in there anyway because everyone knows everybody,” Smith told WSB. “It threw me so far off guard when she did it. For me, it was just a blessing to see.”

“This day and time, when you see that, it gives you hope,” he said. “I’m a Christian and it’s the closest thing to Jesus I’ve seen in a long time.”