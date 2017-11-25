Pres. Trump spotted golfing with Nicklaus

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a cabinet meeting at the White House on November 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First it was Tiger, then Jack.

President Donald Trump golfed with yet another champion on his Thanksgiving weekend, playing Saturday with legend Jack Nicklaus.

Trump was spotted at his West Palm Beach course playing with the retired pro and his son, Gary Nicklaus.

On Friday, Trump played with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon at another of his courses, in nearby Jupiter, Florida.

It was Trump’s fourth day in a row visiting one of his golf courses as he spends the holidays in Florida.

Nicklaus endorsed Trump last year, telling CBS: “I like what Donald has done… He’s turning America upside-down. (He’s) awakening the country.”

The White House has not responded to requests for comment about what Trump has been up to Saturday.

