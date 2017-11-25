Vegas shooting survivor killed in hit and run

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident.

Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160. The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving McClellan for dead.

McClellan and his wife Denise were among the survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, where Stephen Paddock unleashed hundreds of rounds on the crowd, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more. Now, she’s looking for answers.

“I’m angry. I feel that he [was] under the influence of something or drunk and didn’t want to get caught,” Denise told KSNV. “So he bailed and left my husband laying there in the street. He doesn’t deserve that.”

Denise said McClellan was struggling to deal with surviving the shooting and was seeking help.

“It was really messing with his head, and he was going to therapy,” she said.

Police are searching for the driver responsible in the hit and run, and Denise is trying to pick up the pieces left behind.

“This isn’t what I wanted for him. I don’t understand why he wasn’t taken at the shooting but a month later he was taken this way,” she said. “I hope my husband found his peace and he’s safe now.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the McClellan family with funeral expenses.

