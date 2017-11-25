White House: Transition at consumer agency will go smoothly

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray, delivers remarks during a public meeting of the Financial Literacy and Education Commission at the United States Treasury on June 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. The agenda focused on financial education and investment advice, as well as the intersection of financial education and legal aid. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Senior Trump administration officials say they expect no trouble when President Donald Trump’s pick for temporary director of the consumer finance agency shows up for work Monday, despite a clash with the departing director on who should take over.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the White House’s thinking, called Trump’s appointment of an acting director to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as a “routine move” under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. On Friday, the longstanding CFPB director Richard Cordray announced his resignation and appointed a different successor, setting up a battle with the White House.

One official described Cordray’s move on Friday as designed to provoke a legal battle.

Cordray has angered Republicans with his aggressive moves against banks and other financial companies.

