Cleveland ranked 5th deadliest city in the U.S.

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Cleveland was ranked the 5th deadliest city in the United State, according to the violent crimes survey, News 5 Cleveland reports.

The city saw an increase in homicides in 2017 as violent crime rose across the country.

Other Ohio cities made the list as well. Cincinnati was ranked #9 deadliest and Columbus was ranked the #21.

Here’s a complete list of the 60 deadliest U.S. cities, according to the survey.

St. Louis, Missouri Baltimore, Maryland New Orleans, Louisiana Detroit, Michigan Cleveland, Ohio Kansas City, Kansas Memphis, Tennessee Chicago, Illinois Cincinnati, Ohio Las Vegas, Nevada Louisville, Kentucky Tulsa, Oklahoma Newark, New Jersey Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Milwaukee, Wisconsin Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Oakland, California (TIE with Washington, D.C.) Washington, D.C. (TIE with Oakland, California) Nashville, Tennessee Atlanta, Georgia Columbus, Ohio Jacksonville, Florida Indianapolis, Indiana (TIE with Fresno, California) Fresno, California (TIE with Indianapolis, Indiana) Dallas, Texas Miami, Florida (TIE with Albuquerque) Albuquerque, New Mexico (TIE with Miami) Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina (TIE with Dekalb County, Georgia and Houston, Texas) Dekalb County, Georgia (TIE with Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina and Houston, Texas) Houston, Texas (TIE with Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina and Dekalb County, Georgia) Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida (TIE with Aurora, Colorado) Aurora, Colorado (TIE with Tampa, Florida) Wichita, Kansas Fort Worth, Texas Prince George’s County, Maryland (TIE with Phoenix, Arizona) Phoenix, Arizona (TIE with Prince George’s County, Maryland) San Antonio, Texas Honolulu, Hawaii (TIE with Denver, Colorado) Denver, Colorado (TIE with Honolulu, Hawaii) San Francisco, California Tuscon, Arizona Los Angeles, California Omaha, Nebraska Boston, Massachusetts Virginia Beach, Virginia Long Beach, California El Paso, Texas (TIE with Mesa, Arizona) Mesa, Arizona (TIE with El Paso, Texas) New York, New York (TIE with San Jose, California) San Jose, California (TIE with New York, New York) Seattle, Washington San Diego, California (TIE with Austin, Texas) Austin, Texas (TIE with San Diego, California) Salt Lake City, Utah Suffolk County, New York (TIE with Montgomery County, Maryland) Montgomery County, Maryland (TIE with Suffolk County, New York) Fairfax, Virginia Nassau County, New York