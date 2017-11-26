Cleveland ranked 5th deadliest city in the U.S.

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Cleveland was ranked the 5th deadliest city in the United State, according to the violent crimes survey, News 5 Cleveland reports.
The city saw an increase in homicides in 2017 as violent crime rose across the country.
Other Ohio cities made the list as well. Cincinnati was ranked #9 deadliest and Columbus was ranked the #21.
Here’s a complete list of the 60 deadliest U.S. cities, according to the survey.
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Baltimore, Maryland
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Detroit, Michigan
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Kansas City, Kansas
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Chicago, Illinois
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Newark, New Jersey
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Oakland, California (TIE with Washington, D.C.)
- Washington, D.C. (TIE with Oakland, California)
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Columbus, Ohio
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Indianapolis, Indiana (TIE with Fresno, California)
- Fresno, California (TIE with Indianapolis, Indiana)
- Dallas, Texas
- Miami, Florida (TIE with Albuquerque)
- Albuquerque, New Mexico (TIE with Miami)
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina (TIE with Dekalb County, Georgia and Houston, Texas)
- Dekalb County, Georgia (TIE with Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina and Houston, Texas)
- Houston, Texas (TIE with Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina and Dekalb County, Georgia)
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Orlando, Florida
- Tampa, Florida (TIE with Aurora, Colorado)
- Aurora, Colorado (TIE with Tampa, Florida)
- Wichita, Kansas
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Prince George’s County, Maryland (TIE with Phoenix, Arizona)
- Phoenix, Arizona (TIE with Prince George’s County, Maryland)
- San Antonio, Texas
- Honolulu, Hawaii (TIE with Denver, Colorado)
- Denver, Colorado (TIE with Honolulu, Hawaii)
- San Francisco, California
- Tuscon, Arizona
- Los Angeles, California
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Long Beach, California
- El Paso, Texas (TIE with Mesa, Arizona)
- Mesa, Arizona (TIE with El Paso, Texas)
- New York, New York (TIE with San Jose, California)
- San Jose, California (TIE with New York, New York)
- Seattle, Washington
- San Diego, California (TIE with Austin, Texas)
- Austin, Texas (TIE with San Diego, California)
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Suffolk County, New York (TIE with Montgomery County, Maryland)
- Montgomery County, Maryland (TIE with Suffolk County, New York)
- Fairfax, Virginia
- Nassau County, New York