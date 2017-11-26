Cleveland ranked 5th deadliest city in the U.S.

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Cleveland was ranked the 5th deadliest city in the United State, according to the violent crimes survey, News 5 Cleveland reports.

The city saw an increase in homicides in 2017 as violent crime rose across the country.

Other Ohio cities made the list as well. Cincinnati was ranked #9 deadliest and Columbus was ranked the #21.

Here’s a complete list of the 60 deadliest U.S. cities, according to the survey.

  1. St. Louis, Missouri
  2. Baltimore, Maryland
  3. New Orleans, Louisiana
  4. Detroit, Michigan
  5. Cleveland, Ohio
  6. Kansas City, Kansas
  7. Memphis, Tennessee
  8. Chicago, Illinois
  9. Cincinnati, Ohio
  10. Las Vegas, Nevada
  11. Louisville, Kentucky
  12. Tulsa, Oklahoma
  13. Newark, New Jersey
  14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  15. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  16. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  17. Oakland, California (TIE with Washington, D.C.)
  18. Washington, D.C. (TIE with Oakland, California)
  19. Nashville, Tennessee
  20. Atlanta, Georgia
  21. Columbus, Ohio
  22. Jacksonville, Florida
  23. Indianapolis, Indiana (TIE with Fresno, California)
  24. Fresno, California (TIE with Indianapolis, Indiana)
  25. Dallas, Texas
  26. Miami, Florida (TIE with Albuquerque)
  27. Albuquerque, New Mexico (TIE with Miami)
  28. Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina (TIE with Dekalb County, Georgia and Houston, Texas)
  29. Dekalb County, Georgia (TIE with Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina and Houston, Texas)
  30. Houston, Texas (TIE with Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina and Dekalb County, Georgia)
  31. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  32. Orlando, Florida
  33. Tampa, Florida (TIE with Aurora, Colorado)
  34. Aurora, Colorado (TIE with Tampa, Florida)
  35. Wichita, Kansas
  36. Fort Worth, Texas
  37. Prince George’s County, Maryland (TIE with Phoenix, Arizona)
  38. Phoenix, Arizona (TIE with Prince George’s County, Maryland)
  39. San Antonio, Texas
  40. Honolulu, Hawaii (TIE with Denver, Colorado)
  41. Denver, Colorado (TIE with Honolulu, Hawaii)
  42. San Francisco, California
  43. Tuscon, Arizona
  44. Los Angeles, California
  45. Omaha, Nebraska
  46. Boston, Massachusetts
  47. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  48. Long Beach, California
  49. El Paso, Texas (TIE with Mesa, Arizona)
  50. Mesa, Arizona (TIE with El Paso, Texas)
  51. New York, New York (TIE with San Jose, California)
  52. San Jose, California (TIE with New York, New York)
  53. Seattle, Washington
  54. San Diego, California (TIE with Austin, Texas)
  55. Austin, Texas (TIE with San Diego, California)
  56. Salt Lake City, Utah
  57. Suffolk County, New York (TIE with Montgomery County, Maryland)
  58. Montgomery County, Maryland (TIE with Suffolk County, New York)
  59. Fairfax, Virginia
  60. Nassau County, New York

 

