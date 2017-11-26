Former ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera arrested for domestic battery

By Published:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WFLA) — Singer and actress Naya Rivera is facing a domestic battery charge following an incident in West Virginia.

The former “Glee” actress was arrested in Kanawha County Saturday night.

Rivera’s husband Ryan Dorsey told deputies that the actress hit him in the head and the lip while the pair were out on a walk with their 2-year-old son, according to the criminal complaint.

Dorsey also provided cell phone video of the incident, leading to Rivera’s arrest.

Rivera was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge just after midnight and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Rivera and Dorsey got married in 2014. Rivera filed for divorce in 2016, but called off the separation last month.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s