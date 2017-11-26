Man hospitalized after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is recovering after a shooting in west Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Nashoba Avenue in west Columbus around 10:23am Sunday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported in stable condition to a local hospital. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.