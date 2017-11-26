Max’s Mission: Chow-Shepherd mix Zander, 7, looking for loving home

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Powell Animal Welfare Society in Lewis Center to meet Zander, a 7-year-old Chow-Shepherd mix.

Zander was originally adopted from the shelter along with his brother, but was returned by his owner after it was discovered the two had litter mate syndrome. Never heard of litter mate syndrome? It’s when two dogs from the same litter fight constantly or become emotionally codependent on each other and miss out on basic learning skills. It’s one reason you may want to reconsider adopting two puppies from the same litter.

Zander is otherwise great with other dogs and cats. His foster family says he may be a middle-aged dog, but he has the heart of a 2-year-old. Zander is ready for whatever you want to do, whether it’s going for a walk, playing fetch or just cuddling up on the couch. Zander should have a family who are experienced dog owners. He would be best-suited to a family without young children, mainly because of his size.

For more information about how you can adopt Zander, visit www.powellpaws.org to fill out an application or find them on Facebook. To learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.