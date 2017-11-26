One man dead after shooting in Licking County, Sheriff says

LICKING CO., (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning.

It happened just after 5am, deputies were dispatched to a home on Graceland Lane Road on the report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene they found 27-year-old Samuel David Beskid dead inside the home, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to a release from the Licking County Sheriff, investigators learned the homeowner, 37-year-old Donnie Gayheart, was confronted by Beskid in his home.

Beskid reportedly pointed a firearm and a flashlight at Gayheart and his girlfriend while they were lying in bed.

According to witnesses there was an altercation and Beskid was shot and died at the scene.

The Bureau for Criminal Investigation was called to assist in the investigation.

An autopsy will be performed at the Licking County Coroner’s Office. Once the investigation is complete it will be reviewed by the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office.

At this time no arrests have been made.

