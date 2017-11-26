One person critical after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in east Columbus, according to police.

It happend just before 7:30pm in the 2800 block of Bellwood Avenue.

Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect is a male, black, with light skin, according to police.

