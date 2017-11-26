One person dead after crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY CO., OH (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash in Pickaway County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 5:11pm in the area of State Route 56 west of Lutz Road in Saltcreek Township.

25-year-old Garth Young was driving eastbound on SR 56 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. Young over corrected and went off the left side of the road.

The vehicle rolled over several times. Young was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.