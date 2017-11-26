One person dead after crash in Pickaway County

By Published:

PICKAWAY CO., OH (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash in Pickaway County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 5:11pm in the area of State Route 56 west of Lutz Road in Saltcreek Township.

25-year-old Garth Young was driving eastbound on SR 56 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. Young over corrected and went off the left side of the road.

The vehicle rolled over several times. Young was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s