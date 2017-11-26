One person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Napoleon Avenue around 10:06am Sunday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

No further details were immediately available.

