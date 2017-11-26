Police asking for tips to identify gas station robbery suspect

BALTIMORE, OH (WCMH) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

Police say the man robbed the Marathon gas station on the 500 block of South Main Street in Baltimore, Ohio around 5am on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The suspect entered the store, brandished a silver handgun and demanded money from the store clerk.

The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say he fled north through an alley behind the store.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He had a white cover over his face.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the man responsible for the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org or by using the free P3 Tips mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.