Pres. Trump could triple Obama’s time on golf course

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLA/CNN) – Between 2011 and 2016, President Donald Trump sent 27 tweets criticizing former President Barack Obama for golfing while in office. But CNN reports the sitting president is well on his way to triple Obama’s golf outings during his first year in office.

Since taking office, Trump has been a regular visitor at his own golf clubs. On Saturday, he visited Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, marking the 81st day that the president has visited one of his golf courses — and his fourth straight day at a club.

It is unclear, however, whether Trump golfs each day he visits or how many rounds he plays when he does. White House aides rarely confirm that the president is golfing, but Trump did so himself on Friday, announcing that he was playing with golf stars Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. The Hill reports he was seen golfing with Jack Nicklaus on Saturday.

CBS White House Correspondent Mark Knoller tracked Obama’s games and told CNN the former president played 333 rounds of golf during his eight years in office. At this point in his presidency, Obama had played 26 rounds.

By comparison, former President George W. Bush only played 24 rounds of golf in his entire presidency. He stopped playing golf in October 2003. At this point in his presidency, he had only golfed seven times.

Trump’s golf outings are notable only because he repeatedly mocked Obama for the time he spent on the golf course and said he wouldn’t have time if he were elected president.

“If I win I may never see my property — I may never see these places again,” Trump said at an August 2016 event. “But because I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go golfing, believe me. Believe me. Believe me, folks.”