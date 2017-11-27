Coco Key Water Resort in Newark announces closure

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – Coco Key Water Resort in Newark announced its closure Monday morning.

In a message posted on Facebook, the indoor water park said:

We are sad to inform the public our doors are closed. We thank you for the support and friendships we have made with guests returning over the years!

“My grandchildren loved it there. This makes me really sad. We’ve always had a wonderful experience and will definitely miss it,” said Christy Ford in a reply in Facebook.

“This is where I take my kids. As a single mom I couldn’t afford to go on big vacations. This was the only place we go 😦 I’m so devastated,” said Ashley Henery.

No reason for the closure was given.