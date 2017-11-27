Columbus man accused of beating another man to death

Published:
51-year-old Joseph L. Williams

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus man is charged with murder after a man was beaten to death outside a Franklinton home.

According to Columbus police, it happened around 9:04am Sunday on the first block of Rodgers Avenue.

Police say 51-year-old Joseph L. Williams repeatedly struck 55-year-old William E. Taylor about the head and body with a large metal or wooden object. Police believe a pole or board was used.

Taylor was hospitalized with a severe head injury. He later died from his injuries.

Williams was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault. Following the death of Taylor, Williams was charged with murder.

Anyone with info regarding this homicide is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Det. Mounts at tmounts@columbuspolice.org.

This is the 122nd homicide of 2017 in Columbus.

