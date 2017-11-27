Coshocton man stabbed in the neck at McDonald’s

By Published:

COSHOCTON, OH (WCMH) — One man is in custody and another man is recovering after a stabbing at McDonald’s in Coshocton.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant located on the 100 block of East Chestnut Street around 8:35pm Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man being stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the neck. The sheriff’s office said the victim was stabbed by another man who fled the scene south toward the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Main Street. The victim was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center and then flown to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Detectives later arrested the suspect in the stabbing. He is currently in custody at the Coshocton County Justice Center.

The stabbing remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office is withholding the names of the individuals involved at this time.

