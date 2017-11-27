Dozens accuse massage therapists at large franchise of sexual misconduct

(NBC News) Massage Envy, one of the largest spa franchises in the United States, is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and mishandling of customer claims.

Tara Woodley is the latest woman to file suit against the popular franchise for mishandling or even completely ignoring her claims of inappropriate behavior.

“It is almost impossible for me to find the right words to express how violated I felt and scared I was,” Woodley said.

As Buzzfeed first reported, more than 180 sexual assaults have been reported against the chain.

Susan Ingraham made the call to police after she claims a manager turned a blind eye to her complaint.

Attorney Adam Horowitz, who has represented several accusers against Massage Envy, says it is company wide problem.

“They don’t mandate that all their franchises report incidents of sexual assault to law enforcement,” said Horowitz.

Massage Envy released a statement stating in part “Each of these incidents are heartbreaking for us and for the franchisees that operate Massage Envy locations. With over 15 years and 125 million massages, even one incident is too many.”

