Florida man accused of shooting 4-year-old with air soft gun as punishment

Mark Cox

HUDSON, FL (WFLA) – A Hudson man is accused of shooting a 4-year-old boy with an air soft gun as a punishment.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that Mark Cox, 36, pulled the trigger causing marks on the child’s neck from the pellets.

A witness said that Cox shot the boy because he would not sit down after being told to do so.

Emergency crews responded, but did not transport the child. The injuries were considered non-serious.

Another caregiver initially claimed she did not see the incident and it was an accident,

Cox was arrested for child abuse.

