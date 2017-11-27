Healthy gift ideas for the holidays

Good taste and good health come together in these holiday gift ideas. Consider picking up a few for family and friends. Or give a hint that you might like to receive one yourself.

— A new knife. A shiny, sharp knife a necessity and a bit of inspiration to get chopping more veggies in the New Year. Do your research, it can be an investment but you don’t need to break the bank to find a decent knife.

— Coffee. Visit your local shop and buy a pound of your favorite or a seasonal variety to share.

— A water bottle and fresh fruit. Infused waters are an inviting treat to keep you hydrated few to no calories. There are pitchers or bottles that hold the fruit or herbs separately however you can still flavor your water without one.

— Dark chocolate. Candy makers have become masters at taking the obvious treat and making it even better with a hint of spice, salt, or dried fruits and nuts.

— Figs and dates. A seasonal treat with the benefits of being good for you.

— Pasta and sauce. Fun shapes or old favorites and a bottle of sauce form the foundation for a delicious pasta dinner. Consider adding a grocery store gift card to buy fresh greens or other vegetables to round out the meal.

— Vinegar. There are so many beyond white and apple cider. Try other fruits or champagne vinegar. My favorite is an aged balsamic.

— Soup. Give the gift of homemade goodness. Make a pot of soup or other casserole and freeze in 1-2 meal serving size amounts. This is a thoughtful gift for college students, single friends or older family members.

— Studio time. Buy a session or group of sessions at the local yoga, Pilates or karate studio.

Need more ideas? Here are a few more: a baking stone, a recipe calendar, traditional board games with a food twist, and herb seeds and pots.

