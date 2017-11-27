Local group restores homes for at-risk and homeless veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One local marine wants to provide a solution to homeless and at-risk veterans he sees on the streets every day.

So he is attempting to restore homes for them.

“Our goal is to restore homes as we restore veterans’ lives,” said former active duty Marine Arnold Ramsey.

That is the mission of Sanctuary Quarters.

He said he and his wife created Sanctuary Quarters. They are working to provide safe, affordable, dignified and permanent housing for homeless and at-risk Veterans.

Ramsey said their mission came with one major obstacle.

“I’m not naturally a builder. I’m just not a construction guy I have trade skills but I never renovated a home,” said Ramsey.

He said he knew there was only one way he wanted it to happen.

“We want to employ the unemployable,” said Ramsey. “To come out and find homeless, homeless Veterans, homeless people who might have those particular skills.”

That is exactly what he did.

He found and hired Jack Sloan, known as Jazz. He’s a master carpenter who fell on hard times as was homeless at one point.

Now he says building this home has given his life purpose again.

“It gives me joy,” said Sloan. “It keeps me from being. It keeps me happy.”

They still needed more help. So Jazz found former Marine Kenneth Richey. He had who spent 21 years on death row in Ohio. Richey was freed in 2008 after agreeing to a plea bargain and says it’s difficult for him to find a job.

Richey added this opportunity came to him out of the blue.

“Jazz, the old man, decided to walk by one day and ask me if I wanted a job. I said, ‘Yeah doing what?’ He said, ‘Fixing up a house for Veterans,’ and I said, ‘Yeah count me in.'”

Now, these three say they are ready to work on a project that’s bigger than themselves.

Ramsey said he hopes they can get their first home complete in a few months so they can move somebody in so they can begin to start restoring their life.