Mother, child killed when vehicle crashes into bear

By Published:

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA (KCRA) A mother and her baby were killed Thanksgiving night when their vehicle hit a bear in Northern California, according to the Calaveras County coroner.

Sarah Rohde, 27, was driving just after 6 p.m. Thursday when the crash happened. Rohde and her 19-month-old daughter, Ariana, were killed in the crash, said family members.

Rhode’s 4-year-old son, Julian, was also in the car. He survived the crash and was taken to UC Medical Center.

The bear also died.

“She was the best mom any child could ever ask for, and she was the best daughter,” Rohde’s mother, Tracy Browning, said. “She was my rock, and I was her rock too.”

Rohde worked for Tuolumne County as a extreme tour guide at Mercer Caverns in Murphys, her family said.

“I’m having a hard time, questioning God about this. I really am,” Browning said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s