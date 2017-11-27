Nelsonville woman accused of stealing from band boosters

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — A woman accused of stealing more than $80,000 from the Nelsonville-York Band Boosters is now facing several felony charges.

Anna M. Hembree, 39, was indicted Monday on one count of grand theft, one count of tampering with records and four counts of forgery.

“Anna M. Hembree is accused of embezzling over $80,000.00 from the Nelsonville-York Band Booster account. Ms. Hembree was the band booster treasurer and began taking money from the organization in 2014,” said Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn.

Blackburn said Hembree forged the name of another band booster member on checks in order to conceal the embezzlement. She is also accused of falsifying the books of the band boosters.

Hembree will be arraigned on December 6.