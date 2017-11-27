Newborn baby found dead outside Pennsylvania home

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead outside a Pennsylvania home Sunday night.

Township police confirmed that the baby boy was found outside the home near the intersection of Ellwood and Gardner Center roads.

They say the infant was found in a crawlspace under the front porch, wrapped in a t-shirt and placed inside a plastic bag.

The homeowner found the body as he was putting up Christmas lights around 3pm.

The Lawrence County Coroner told NBC4’s sister station WKBN that he believes the baby was placed in the crawlspace sometime within the past 24 hours.

The Coroner also says Pennsylvania State Police are involved and that they found the mother and are questioning her.

Charges have not yet been filed.

