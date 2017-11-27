NRA, group support trophy hunts for grizzly bears

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wy. Federal officials have reported a dramatic increase in bear numbers in recent decades and estimate more than 700 now live in and around Yellowstone National Park. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart,File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The National Rifle Association and a sport hunting group want to ensure their members can hunt grizzly bears in the three-state Yellowstone region after the animals lost U.S. protections.

Idaho, Montana and Wyoming are considering limited trophy hunts for grizzlies in future years after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service revoked the species’ threatened status in July.

Conservation groups have sued to restore protections. Now, the NRA and Safari Club International have asked a judge to let them intervene in the case.

The groups submitted affidavits from their members saying hunting would improve public safety by making bruins fear humans.

An estimated 700 bears live in and around Yellowstone National Park. Attacks on humans have increased since the animals rebounded from widespread extermination in the last century.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s