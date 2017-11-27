Ohio U football headed to Bahamas Bowl

Photo credit: Ohio Football via Twitter

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio University’s football team will be making its ninth bowl appearance under the team’s current head coach.

The Bobcats went 8-4 in the regular season, earning them a spot in the 2017 Bahamas Bowl. This is the ninth time the team has gone to a bowl game under head coach Frank Solich, and it is the ninth year Ohio has been bowl eligible, the most of any team in the Mid-American Conference.

The Bobcats will play Conference USA team Alabama-Birmingham. The UAB Blazers also went 8-4 in the regular season.

“We are excited to accept an invitation to the 2017 Bahamas Bowl,” Solich said in a statement. “We are looking forward to a great game against a talented UAB team.”

The forth-annual Bahamas Bowl will take place in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday, Dec. 2017. The game will be televised on ESPN.

“We are honored and excited about being invited to the Bahamas Bowl,” said OU’s Director of Atheletics Jim Schaus. “It is a fantastic location for our team and fans. All of the past MAC schools who have attended rave about their experience.”

