OSU holds #MeToo Community Conversations Week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s #MeToo Community Conversations Week on The Ohio State University campus.

The #MeToo slogan went viral after Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women. This week students are being encouraged to talk about the movement with a week of community conversations.

Ohio State sophomores Jessica Hook and Kelly Franz never knew so many friends were victims of sexual harassment or abuse until the hashtag took off.

“I was really shocked that so many of my Facebook friends or just people I know form home and at school have gone through these things and you would have never even known because they try to hide the pain that came from it,” said Franz.

The goal of #MeToo week on campus is to get students having difficult conversations, to educate and empower victims.

“I think this is a great platform in a way for people to basically interact about it,” said Hook. “Otherwise I know a lot of these friends definitely wouldn’t have spoken about these things that they’ve gone through.”

Law student Grant Neal said campus is the perfect place to talk about what he says is a huge problem.

“It’s super important and sexual assault is an awful thing and it’s clearly and epidemic in our country,” said Neal.

Franz hopes #MeToo week is a turning point to help victims come out of the shadows and make abusers think twice.

“I think it will help people speak out about their experiences, but also hopefully stop it from happening and keep people in check with their actions,” said Franz.

For a full list of events visit:

http://www.titleix.osu.edu/global-navigation/news/metoo-community-conversations-week-november-27-december-1,-2017.html