Precourt, MLS commissioner suggested Columbus apply for expansion team, source says

By Published: Updated:
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A fan of the Columbus Crew SC holds up a scarf showing his support for keeping the team in Columbus prior to the start of the match between the Columbus Crew SC and the Toronto FC at MAPFRE Stadium on November 21, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Less than two weeks after a meeting between Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, Columbus Crew SC Owner Anthony Precourt, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Partnership CEO Alex Fischer ended in a stalemate, new details are emerging on what was discussed regarding the future of professional soccer.

According to a source close to the negotiations, Garber and Precourt informed Ginther and Fisher that Columbus could apply for an MLS expansion team if the Crew leaves Columbus.

While the expansion fee for a new Columbus-based team remains unclear, a press release states the fee for the league’s two newest teams is $150 million.

The idea of bringing an expansion team to Columbus is not sitting with the leaders of the Save The Crew movement.

“The notion that we would, as a city, have to apply for an expansion franchise when we already have a team, have had a team and have supported this league for 23 years, to me personally is absurd,” said Morgan Hughes. “It sets a bad precedent.”

A spokesman with the Crew referred NBC4 to the league office for comment, on this report. As of this writing, no one from the league has responded.

On November 15, the parties involved met in New York City.

Mayor Ginther and Fischer issued a joint statement at the meeting’s conclusion, stating they were ‘disappointed and frustrated’ with the results.

Additionally, Precourt Sports Ventures stated, in part, they were ‘disappointed.’

No plans for a second meeting have been made public.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s