Rock on the Range lineup announced

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 19: William DuVall of the band Alice in Chains performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on September 19, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The annual three-day concert Rock on the Range has released the lineup for 2018.

Among the band performing this coming year is Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice in Chains, Godsmack, and Stone Temple Pilots.

The concert is scheduled for May 18-20, 2018 at MAPFRE Stadium.

Other bands scheduled are Three Days Grace, Stone Sour, Breaking Benjamin, and Bullet for my Valentine.

To see the complete list and order tickets click: Rockontherange.com.

