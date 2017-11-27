Rock on the Range lineup announced

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The annual three-day concert Rock on the Range has released the lineup for 2018.

Among the band performing this coming year is Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice in Chains, Godsmack, and Stone Temple Pilots.

The concert is scheduled for May 18-20, 2018 at MAPFRE Stadium.

Other bands scheduled are Three Days Grace, Stone Sour, Breaking Benjamin, and Bullet for my Valentine.

To see the complete list and order tickets click: Rockontherange.com.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.