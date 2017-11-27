Woman reunites with mother after 51 years after chance Facebook comment

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (WCMH) — A woman and her mother have reunited after 51 years thanks to a random Facebook comment.

For Cindi Woratzeck, it was a reunion decades in the making.

“We just hugged, I can’t describe the hug and then my mother, hugging her for the first time, seeing her was something special, I’ll never forget,” Woratzeck told WDAF.

Woratzeck was 2 years old when her father took her. Recently however, she commented on a story on the WDAF Facebook page.

“I just made a comment that I was happy for her and that I was looking for my mother. And this young man HeVonte Robinson messaged me and said I can help you. Within ten hours he called me and had every single record of her.”

She then contacted her mother and set off to Arizona to meet her. Robinson, a private investigator, says he’s just glad to help. “It amazes me every time; it never ceases to amaze me. I could do a million and the millionth one will still amaze me.”

For Woratzeck, it was she’s thankful for the chance to be reunited with her family. “I got to meet nieces and nephews and just everyone was there and we just had a good time and it was like we were never really apart, we’ve just always been a family.”

