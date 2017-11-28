Dog rescued from house fire in Violet Township

By Published:

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Firefighters have contained a residential fire in Violet Township that broke out Tuesday morning.

According to the Violet Township Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a residence on the 800 block of Abbey Court around 8:20am Tuesday on the report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a large fire in the home’s garage.

The fire did spread to the laundry room, and the other areas of the home sustained heavy smoke damage. Firefighters were able to put the blaze out quickly.

Chief Mike Little said no one was home at the time of the fire, except the owner’s dog. Firefighters rescued the dog from the home. The animal was taken to the vet to be checked out.

Violet Township fire was assisted by Truro Township Fire, the Columbus Division of Fire and the Basil Joint Fire District.

