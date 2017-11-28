Hunter shot and killed on first day of Ohio deer season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of hunters are expected this week for gun deer season here in Ohio.

Of course, safety is always a top priority especially after hearing of one hunting-related death this week.

It happened in Ashtabula County, where a hunter was shot and killed. He was identified as a man from St. Petersburg Florida. The incident is still under investigation.

We spoke with the ODNR Division of Wildlife to talk about some of the concerns and just things that Hunters should be aware of this week.

Jordan Phillips is an Outdoor Skills Specialist with the Division of Wildlife.

“Safety is always a main concern/ We want everyone to participate in the season but come home safely,” said Phillips. “We’re always going to treat every firearm as if it is loaded. We’ll always point that firearm in a safe direction. We want to be sure of our target that we’re shooting at and what’s beyond that target. You can hunt from an elevated tree stand in the state of Ohio. You want to make sure you’re wearing a full safety body harness and always connect it to the tree at all times. If you’re going to participate in any of the Ohio gun seasons whether its youth or adult seasons hunter orange is a requirement.”

A vest, coat, overalls or a jacket must be on you at all time and it needs to be solid orange or camouflage hunter orange.

I like to hunt. I like the taste of deer meat. It’s kind of an adrenaline rush, something fun to do with family and friends,” said long-time hunter Matt Hochberg

His thoughts on safety are, “I mean it’s the same thing as driving your trusting everyone else that’s out there sometimes you’re not out there with the best people and that is a scary thing there’s a lot you can do you can make sure your backdrop what your shooting behind your target.”

Phillips also adds, “You can never take a shot away after it’s been fired so keep that in mind when you’re out there and enjoy yourself have a good hunt.”

The week-long gun deer hunting season ends this Sunday, December 3rd.