Inmate with skull-face tattoo escapes work detail

STOCKTON, CA (AP) — Authorities say an inmate with a skull tattooed on his face has escaped from a work crew in central California.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Corey Hughes was discovered missing from his work crew near Interstate 5 in Stockton on Monday afternoon.

Hughes was serving time on a weapons charge and is due to be released in February.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of Hughes, who has blonde hair and a tattoo on his face that resembles a skull and appears to be homemade.

