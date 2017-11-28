Nearly 30 dogs, 50 birds rescued during raid of Ohio home

MAHONING CO., OH (WKBN) – Almost 30 dogs and 50 birds were rescued from a home in southern Mahoning County Tuesday.

This happened after a woman called Animal Charity Humane Society over the weekend, concerned about a puppy she had bought from a breeder.

Humane agents went to the house Tuesday with a search warrant after the homeowner refused to let them inside. Once they got into the house, agents found two litters of huskies, along with a variety of other puppies and birds.

“They were in cages that were appropriate for their type or size — there were too many to a cage,” Mary Louk of Animal Charities said. “They were very stressed out. The puppies are infested with fleas — you can actually see the fleas crawling on them. They had not had any shots, so they had not been cared for properly. And then the smell, it was just horrific.”

Here is what Animal Charity recovered from the home:

5 Shih Tzu puppies

2 Female Huskies with 12 puppies

5 Wirehair puppies

2 Pomeranian puppies

2 Wire Terriers

12 Parakeets

39 Cockatiels

2 Quakers Parrots

All the dogs are with Animal Charity, while the birds went to the Humane partners Bird Nerds from Canton.

“It’s just one of those situations where she may have started out breeding and it just got out of control,” Louk said.

Animal Charity attributes a lot of this to a shortfall in Ohio Law for what they call “backyard breeders.”

“Anybody can go buy two dogs and start breeding them and there’s really nothing that anyone can do,” Louk said.

“We’re in the process of determining where we’re going to go from here,” she added. “Whether there will be charges or what’s going to happen at this point.”

Animal Charity is working with the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges should be filed. But they also say they owe a lot to the people who constantly call in and report cases like this.