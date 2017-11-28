Officer accidentally hits partner with stun gun

RIVERSIDE, OH (AP) — Police say an Ohio police officer accidentally shot his partner with a stun gun while they tried to arrest a suspect.

The officer who was struck has been hospitalized, and he is expected to fully recover.

The Dayton Daily News reports the officers were responding to a domestic violence call in Riverside on Thanksgiving Day. Police say the man believed to be involved resisted arrest. One officer used his stun gun on the man, and police say one of the prongs hit his partner.

Body camera footage shows the officer who was hit falling to the ground and striking his head.

The 22-year-old suspect has been charged with obstructing official business, failure to disclose personal information and resisting arrest.

Court records show he pleaded not guilty Monday.