Ohio State University settles claim over Mirror Lake death

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has settled a claim over the death of an Ohio State student during the 2015 Mirror Lake jump.

According to documents filed with the Ohio Court of Claims, the university will pay the estate of Austin Singletary $450,000.

Singletary died of a broken neck after taking part in the traditional Mirror Lake jump in November 2015 at Ohio State. He was pulled from the water and taken to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center where he later died.

After the accident, the school announced plans to permanently end the unsanctioned event.

The lake is currently closed for renovation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s