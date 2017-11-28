Ohio State University settles claim over Mirror Lake death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has settled a claim over the death of an Ohio State student during the 2015 Mirror Lake jump.

According to documents filed with the Ohio Court of Claims, the university will pay the estate of Austin Singletary $450,000.

Singletary died of a broken neck after taking part in the traditional Mirror Lake jump in November 2015 at Ohio State. He was pulled from the water and taken to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center where he later died.

After the accident, the school announced plans to permanently end the unsanctioned event.

The lake is currently closed for renovation.